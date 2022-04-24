Schenn (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Coyotes.
Schenn has 14 points in his last 12 contests, so this is a notable absence for the Blues. Alexei Toropchenko (undisclosed) will likely return to the lineup in place of Schenn, who will aim to be ready to play Sunday versus the Ducks.
