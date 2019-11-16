Blues' Brayden Schenn: Notches 11th goal

Schenn scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

He wired the puck just inside the post after a brilliant one-touch pass from Jaden Schwartz midway through the second period to give the Blues a 2-1 lead, but it was the last time St. Louis got a puck past Joonas Korpisalo. Schenn had gone five games without lighting the lamp, but he's still enjoyed a tremendous start to the season with 11 goals and 18 points in 20 games, including five goals and nine points with the man advantage.