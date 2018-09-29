Blues' Brayden Schenn: Notches assist Friday
Schenn recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 preseason win over the Stars.
Schenn hasn't lost his chemistry with linemate Jaden Schwartz, feeding him for the game-winning goal just 90 seconds into the third period. The two have been testing out right wingers throughout preseason, with David Perron, Samuel Blais and Jordan Kyrou as the front runners.
