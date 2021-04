Schenn recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Schenn set up Ryan O'Reilly's goal with two seconds left in the extra session. The 29-year-old Schenn has four helpers in his last six games. The center is still stuck in a 15-game goal drought. He's produced 28 points, 90 shots on net, 83 hits and a minus-1 rating through 41 appearances.