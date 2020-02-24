Blues' Brayden Schenn: Notches game-winner

Schenn scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.

Schenn sniped a short-side shot to give the Blues a 2-1 lead in the latter stages of the first period. It was his 21st goal of the season and the 175th tally of his career. A five-time 20-goal scorer, Schenn is shooting a career-best 16.8 percent in 2019-20