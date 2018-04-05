Blues' Brayden Schenn: Notches goal, assist
Schenn lit the lamp and added a helper in a 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Schenn already had a career-high number of points, but he's added to that total giving him 67. However, he also now has set a new personal best for goals in a season with 27. The move from Philadelphia to St. Louis has worked out for the 26-year-old, and he is primed to center the Blues' top line next season.
