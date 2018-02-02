Blues' Brayden Schenn: Notches helper Thursday
Schenn fashioned one assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.
When Schenn was traded to the Blues from the Flyers, there were worries he was too reliant on the power play after accruing 28 of 55 points (50.9 percent) with the man advantage during the 2016-17 season. However, Schenn has proved the critics wrong by compiling 51 points -- 14 on the power play (27.5 percent) -- in 53 games this campaign. Of course, the Blues and fantasy owners alike would appreciate an increase in special teams production, but Schenn's current reliability in all situations places him among the league's best centers.
