Schenn notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Lightning.

Schenn set up a Jordan Kyrou tally in the final minute of the game. With nine points over his last five contests, Schenn's offense has burst to life in November. The 32-year-old center is up to 10 points, 28 shots, 35 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 appearances this season. He's found success on the second line with Kyrou and Brandon Saad in recent games.