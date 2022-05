Schenn logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Schenn saw his four-game assist streak end Saturday, but he was able to get back on the scoresheet in this contest. The 30-year-old has been limited to six assists through 10 postseason games while playing in a variety of roles both as a center and a winger. He's added 16 shots, 33 hits, 10 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating.