Blues' Brayden Schenn: Officially out Sunday
Schenn (upper body) won't play Sunday versus the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Schenn was considered doubtful coming into the contest, and this solidifies that he'll miss his third straight game. His absence from the lineup has propelled rookie Robert Thomas into the top six with power-play duties as well.
