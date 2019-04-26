Blues' Brayden Schenn: On three-game point streak
Schenn had a power-play assist and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1.
Schenn has a goal and three helpers over his last three games, adding eight shots and six hits in that span, which accounts for all of his point production in the postseason. Schenn has generated 21 hits and 11 shots, but he'll need to keep the hot scoring going to maintain his fantasy value.
