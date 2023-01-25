Schenn netted a goal in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.
Schenn scored at 7:56 of the second period to narrow the Sabres' lead to 4-2. He has 12 goals and 36 points in 48 contests this season. Schenn was held off the scoresheet for four straight contests from Jan. 10-16, but he's bounced back with a point in each of his last three games.
