Blues' Brayden Schenn: One-dimensional outing in season finale

Schenn potted his 28th goal to complement a power-play assist Saturday, but the Blues lost to the Avalanche 5-2 at home and were eliminated from playoff contention.

The Blues' first line was in a state of disarray as star winger Vladimir Tarasenko (undisclosed) was injured in the first period, plus Schenn and Jayden Schwartz posted a minus-3 rating despite recording three points apiece. Schenn's counter-attack included a game-high seven shots on goal, but the Blues were unable to tame the likes of Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan Mackinnon, who combined for four points to extend Colorado's 2017-18 campaign. While it was obviously an unfortunate outcome for Schenn, he should be proud of the fact he sailed to career highs in goals (28) -- including a whopping eight game-winners -- assists (42) and shots (210). Look for him to be selected in fantasy drafts once the elite bunch is chosen this fall.