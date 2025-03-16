Schenn scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Schenn opened the scoring 4:17 into the game and fed Jordan Kyrou for the first goal of his hat trick midway through the second period. This was Schenn's fourth multi-point effort in 15 contests since the start of February, a span in which he has played well with four goals and nine assists. The 33-year-old center is up to 15 tallies, 42 points, 117 shots on net, 163 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 67 appearances. He's still got time to reach the 50-point mark for the eighth time in his career.