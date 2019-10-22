Blues' Brayden Schenn: Opens scoring with PPG
Schenn scored a power-play goal on two shots and won nine of 14 faceoffs in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Schenn blasted a shot from the high slot midway through the period, collecting his team-leading sixth goal of the season. The 28-year-old has picked up a point in seven of nine games so far and tops the Blues with nine points. He's on a pretty good track to return to his typical 20-goal ways after dipping to 17 last season.
More News
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Cracks scoresheet in sixth straight game•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Extends goal streak to five•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Two-point night, but Blues lose•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Two goals in three games•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Secures max deal•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Tallies in Cup-clinching win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.