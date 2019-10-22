Blues' Brayden Schenn: Opens scoring with PPG

Schenn scored a power-play goal on two shots and won nine of 14 faceoffs in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Schenn blasted a shot from the high slot midway through the period, collecting his team-leading sixth goal of the season. The 28-year-old has picked up a point in seven of nine games so far and tops the Blues with nine points. He's on a pretty good track to return to his typical 20-goal ways after dipping to 17 last season.