Schenn scored a goal and added two assists Saturday in a 6-5 overtime win over the Wild.

His goal came 56 seconds into overtime after he took a pass in the high slot after a Pavel Buchnevich wraparound. The goal bailed out the Blues, who had coughed up a three-goal lead in the third. Schenn has 22 goals and 33 assists in 59 games this season.

