Blues' Brayden Schenn: Out again Saturday

Schenn (upper body) will miss a second consecutive game Saturday, when the Blues play host to the Bruins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Schenn reportedly remains day-to-day with his injury. The Blues saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end with the gritty two-way performer out of pocket against the Stars on Thursday, but this doesn't seem like an injury that will keep Schenn out for long.