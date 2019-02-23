Blues' Brayden Schenn: Out again Saturday
Schenn (upper body) will miss a second consecutive game Saturday, when the Blues play host to the Bruins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Schenn reportedly remains day-to-day with his injury. The Blues saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end with the gritty two-way performer out of pocket against the Stars on Thursday, but this doesn't seem like an injury that will keep Schenn out for long.
More News
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Injured scratch Thursday•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Keeps rolling against Wild•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Lands on scoresheet•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Streak at five games, seven points•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Four-game scoring streak•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Thrives on top unit in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...