Blues' Brayden Schenn: Out again Wednesday

Schenn (upper body) will not play Wednesday evening against the Blackhawks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Relaying information from Blues coach Mike Yeo, Korac adds that Schenn is scheduled to be reevaluated Tuesday afternoon. The Blues have three upcoming road games on the docket -- with the trip wrapping up in San Jose on Saturday -- and the hope is that the physical, top-six scoring winger be cleared to return before the team heads home for Monday's clash with the Kings.