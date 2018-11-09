Blues' Brayden Schenn: Out against San Jose

Schenn won't play Friday against the Sharks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Although Schenn won't suit up Friday, the Blues are hopeful that he'll be able to practice Saturday, which would improve his odds of returning to action Sunday against Minnesota. Robert Thomas will replace Schenn on St. Louis' second line against San Jose.

