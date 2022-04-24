Schenn (upper body) will not suit up Sunday against the Ducks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Schenn will miss his second straight contest Sunday. It's unclear how long the 30-year-old is expected to be out, but his next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Avalanche.
