Blues' Brayden Schenn: Overtime hero against Canucks

Schenn extended his point streak to seven games Saturday, scoring the overtime winner against Vancouver.

It was a great goal by Schenn, who is off to the best start of his career with the Blues. The 26-year-old has racked up 26 points through 21 contests and is sporting a plus-15 rating. He's the ultimate fantasy weapon due to his 15 PIM, power-play production and hit totals. The top-line center has rediscovered his game in a new environment and should be rolled out with confidence whenever the Blues are in action.