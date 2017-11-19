Blues' Brayden Schenn: Overtime hero against Canucks
Schenn extended his point streak to seven games Saturday, scoring the overtime winner against Vancouver.
It was a great goal by Schenn, who is off to the best start of his career with the Blues. The 26-year-old has racked up 26 points through 21 contests and is sporting a plus-15 rating. He's the ultimate fantasy weapon due to his 15 PIM, power-play production and hit totals. The top-line center has rediscovered his game in a new environment and should be rolled out with confidence whenever the Blues are in action.
More News
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Stays hot with two third-period goals•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Up to 11 points in last five contests•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Continues red-hot scoring streak•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Seven points in two games•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Assist machine•
-
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Bangs home game-clinching tally•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...