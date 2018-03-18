Blues' Brayden Schenn: Overtime hero Saturday

Schenn scored his second overtime winner of the season Saturday against the Rangers.

Schenn has reached the 25-goal mark for the third consecutive season and is now up to 59 points in 71 games. It was a beautiful move in overtime from Schenn, who ended a 10-game goalless drought. Look for this tally to help Schenn re-discover his goal-scoring touch, as he should be a key producer during the final playoff push.