Blues' Brayden Schenn: Overtime hero Saturday
Schenn scored his second overtime winner of the season Saturday against the Rangers.
Schenn has reached the 25-goal mark for the third consecutive season and is now up to 59 points in 71 games. It was a beautiful move in overtime from Schenn, who ended a 10-game goalless drought. Look for this tally to help Schenn re-discover his goal-scoring touch, as he should be a key producer during the final playoff push.
