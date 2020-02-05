Blues' Brayden Schenn: Paces attack with three points
Schenn scored a pair of power-play goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
All three of Schenn's points came during a four-goal second period for the Blues. The center added four hits and two PIM. He's picked up his fifth 20-goal campaign in his career. Schenn is at 45 points (18 on the power play), 112 shots, 91 hits and 35 PIM through 54 contests.
