Blues' Brayden Schenn: Paces new team in points
Schenn compiled 28 goals and 70 points -- both career highs -- in 82 games this season.
After being traded from Philly to St. Louis, Schenn found immediate chemistry with winger Jaden Schwartz, and the two often were placed on a line with natural goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko to make a scary top line. Before the season, it was speculated that Schenn's game was geared towards the power play and he would struggle at even strength, but the 26-year-old pivot only had 19 points on the man advantage this campaign. To add to his diversified play, Schenn dished out 154 hits, ranking second on the Blues and proving himself a leader on this team with two years left on his contract.
