Blues' Brayden Schenn: Pacing team in points
Schenn has 24 goals and a team-high 57 points through 66 games for the Blues.
While he still trails Vladimir Tarasenko in goals (26), Schenn's rate puts him on pace to shatter his current career high of 59 points back in the 2015-16 campaign. Adding to his dominance on the scoresheet, Schenn has racked up 127 hits and 52 PIM -- both second on the team. While head coach Mike Yeo surely doesn't want to see one of his finest assets in the sin bin, showing a willingness to throw his body around is a sign of a true leader, especially in his first year in St. Louis.
