Schenn scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Schenn's points came 17 seconds apart in the first period. He tallied the goal first, then set up a Justin Faulk tally in quick succession. This was Schenn's second multi-point game in as many outings -- he also had two assists versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday. The 31-year-old forward has added a plus-3 rating, three shots on net and a hit. He moved up to the second line Wednesday with Pavel Buchnevich (undisclosed) unavailable.