Blues' Brayden Schenn: Physical force in loss
Schenn posted four hits and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.
Schenn established himself in Saturday's loss to the Preds, as he dished out an assist and dropped the gloves, and he came back the next night to lead the team in hits. The 28-year-old hasn't been contributing as much offensively over the last five games with just one point and eight shots on net, but he's been a wrecking ball with a whopping 19 hits.
