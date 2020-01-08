Blues' Brayden Schenn: Picks up apple in win
Schenn dished out an assist and fired two shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Schenn broke a three-game pointless streak by notching a secondary helper on Tyler Bozak's opening score. The 28-year-old pivot has already matched last year's 17-goal total, and he's tied for fourth on the team with 35 points through 44 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.