Play

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Picks up apple in win

Schenn dished out an assist and fired two shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Schenn broke a three-game pointless streak by notching a secondary helper on Tyler Bozak's opening score. The 28-year-old pivot has already matched last year's 17-goal total, and he's tied for fourth on the team with 35 points through 44 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories