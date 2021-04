Schenn recorded an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

Schenn set up the second of Jaden Scwhartz's two tallies in the first period. That duo, along with Vladimir Tarasenko, composed a new-look first line for the Blues, although they were overshadowed by a four-point effort from Ryan O'Reilly on Friday. Schenn has 27 points (12 goals, 15 helpers), 87 shots on net, 25 PIM and 83 hits through 40 contests.