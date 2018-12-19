Blues' Brayden Schenn: Playmaker in Tuesday's win
Schenn dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's win over the Oilers.
Schenn got an easy assist in the first period, as he dumped a pass off and was on the bench by the time David Perron tickled the twine. He later assisted Vladimir Tarasenko's first goal since Nov. 30 and completed his playmaker on Jaden Schwarz's empty-net score. This is Schenn's second three-assist game of the season and his first since Oct. 11 against Calgary.
