Schenn scored a goal during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Schenn, who was demoted to the third line before Monday's opening faceoff, responded with his first goal in four outings. Attempting to spark the Blues' futile offense, Schenn converted on a second-period, game-tying marker. Linemate Jordan Kyrou completed a give-and-go helper on Schenn's third goal of the season. Schenn finished with four hits and an even rating during 18:20 of ice time versus the Bruins. In his previous six outings, he was a combined minus-12.