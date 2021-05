Schenn registered an assist, four hits and six PIM in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Schenn helped out on a Jaden Schwartz goal in the first period. The 29-year-old Schenn also provided a bit of grit in the contest. The Canadian center has 34 points, 111 shots on net, 119 hits and 35 PIM through 55 games. He'll likely continue to see top-six minutes throughout the Blues' postseason run.