Schenn registered an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Schenn set up Mike Hoffman's goal in the first period. The 29-year-old Schenn snapped an eight-game point drought with the assist. He's not usually cold for that long. The center has 25 points, 82 shots, 80 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 36 appearances this year. Fantasy managers will hope the end of his drought sees Schenn open the floodgates on offense.