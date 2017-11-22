Blues' Brayden Schenn: Point streak reaches eight games
Schenn recorded two goals and two assists during Tuesday's 8-3 win over Edmonton.
Schenn now sports an eight-game point streak with seven goals and 12 assists, he's also found the scoresheet in 17 of 22 games this season. The first-year Note is clearly locked in with linemates Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz, and with a top offensive role, there's no reason to suspect Schenn will cool down enough for it to be a fantasy concern anytime soon.
