Blues' Brayden Schenn: Pointless in playoffs

Schenn has zero points and a minus-3 rating through four playoff games versus the Jets.

Schenn didn't even record a shot on goal in the last two games, and he has three total shots in the series. Although he's not contributing offensively, he's been a strong physical threat with 15 hits. The Blues need offensive production from their top line, however, so Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly will need to reignite their chemistry in order to reclaim control of the series.