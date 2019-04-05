Blues' Brayden Schenn: Points in four of last five
Schenn scored a goal and tallied an assist in Thursday's 7-3 win over Philadelphia.
After a first period that saw the two teams combine for eight goals, Schenn's marker at 13:06 of the second period was the lone lamplighter of the middle frame. Earlier in the game, the left winger notched a power-play assist on Ryan O'Reilly's goal. The two points give Schenn 53 in 71 games this season.
