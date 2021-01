Schenn scored a short-handed goal on two shots and won three of four faceoffs in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Schenn opened the scoring just under five minutes into the second period, pouncing on a loose puck inside the faceoff circle and firing a wrister past Martin Jones. Schenn has found twine in back-to-back games and remains a reliable performer for both the Blues and fantasy managers.