Schenn produced a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Schenn set up Ivan Barbashev for an empty-net goal and then scored one of his own in the final 1:08 of the third period. While it was a cheap pair of points, they all count the same on the stat sheet. The 29-year-old is up to seven goals, six assists, a plus-7 rating and 40 shots on net through 14 appearances this year.