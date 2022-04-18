Schenn scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

Schenn was one of three Blues to light the lamp twice in this prolific offensive performance. His power-play marker tied the game at one apiece and was the only goal St. Louis scored outside of its seven-goal second period. Schenn's second of the night and 24th of the season gave the team a 7-1 lead.