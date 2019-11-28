Blues' Brayden Schenn: Power-play goal wins it

Schenn scored on the power-play Wednesday, netting the game-winning goal in a 4-3 victory over the Lightning.

Schenn's power-play marker gave the Blues a 4-2 lead that was cut to one by Brayden Point's power-goal at 14:23 of the final period, but that's as close as Tampa Bay would get. Schenn now has points in five straight games, including goals in back-to-back contests. The goal was Schenn's first game-winning goal of 2019-20.