Schenn notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Schenn posted the secondary helper on David Perron's tally at 2:08 of the first period. The 29-year-old Schenn extended his point streak to four games -- he has two goals and two helpers in that span. The Canadian center has collected 20 points (11 goals, nine assists), 63 shots, 48 hits and a plus-6 rating in 24 appearances overall.