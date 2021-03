Schenn notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Schenn had the lone helper on David Perron's go-ahead goal in the second period. The 29-year-old Schenn has amassed 18 points, 59 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-6 rating through 22 appearances. He's locked in as the Blues' second-line center.