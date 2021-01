Schenn registered an assist, five hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Schenn set up Jaden Schwartz for the Blues' third goal in a span of 6:02 during the first period. Vegas rallied to force a shootout, where Schenn ended up recording the winning tally. That won't count on his stat line, but the 29-year-old forward is up to six points, 14 shots on goal, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating in seven outings this year.