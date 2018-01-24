Blues' Brayden Schenn: Pushes goal streak to three

Schenn stuffed the stat sheet with a goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Ottawa.

Schenn's goal was an empty-netter, but it counts all the same for fantasy purposes. The 26-year-old center has now lit the lamp in three consecutive games after an 11-game goal drought, giving him 20 for the season. Schenn's 2015-16 career highs of 26 goals and 59 points are both almost certain to be eclipsed barring injury.