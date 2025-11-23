Schenn scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Schenn had gone 11 games without a goal, picking up just one assist with 16 shots on net and 16 hits in that span. It's not unusual for Schenn to go streaky during the season, though he's maintained a second-line role during his recent cold spell. Overall, the 34-year-old forward has just three goals, seven points, 31 shots on net, 46 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 22 appearances. That's a pace that would see him finish under 30 points for the first time since the abbreviated 2012-13 campaign.