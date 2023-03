Schenn scored twice on four shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Schenn has surged with four goals and seven helpers over his last eight games. His strong Saturday got him over the 20-goal mark for the seventh time in his career. The 31-year-old center has 21 tallies, 56 points, 124 shots, 130 hits and a minus-29 rating through 72 appearances.