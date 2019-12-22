Blues' Brayden Schenn: Reaches 400-point milestone
Schenn delivered a pair of assists, one on the power play, and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Schenn played provider on Jaden Schwartz's power-play tally in the second period and Alex Pietrangelo's go-ahead goal in the third. His first helper gave Schenn 400 points in his career, although he didn't stay on the round number for long. The 28-year-old now has 29 points (11 with a man advantage) and 59 hits through 37 games.
