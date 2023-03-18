Schenn recorded a goal and an assist in the Blues' 5-2 victory over Washington on Friday.

Schenn is on a four-game scoring streak with a goal and six points in that stretch. That's in stark contrast to his performance from Feb. 18-March 9, in which he was limited to a goal and two points over 10 games. The 31-year-old has endured some cold spells, but he's still contributed 18 goals and 51 points in 68 contests overall. This is the seventh time in the span of eight campaigns that Schenn has reached the 50-point milestone.