Schenn scored a goal, dished out three hits and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

Schenn scored his tenth goal of the season at 7:28 of the second period, one of four equalizers for the Blues in a back-and-forth game. The 29-year-old center is up to 17 points, 58 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-7 rating through 21 appearances. Schenn has been his usual self in a top-six role this year, which should keep fantasy managers happy with his output.