Schenn provided an assist and added four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Schenn set up a Jake Neighbours tally in the third period. With six helpers over his last four games and nine assists in his last eight contests, Schenn has been a steady playmaker even with a lack of a finishing touch. The center is up to 65 points, 141 shots on net, 140 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-26 rating through 80 outings in his second-best scoring season.